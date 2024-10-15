Kathleen Peterson, Wife, Mother of 4, Taught Math and Statistics

Kathleen Peterson (Reid) was born on January 3,1941 in Detroit, Michigan. She passed away on Monday, October 14, 2024 at home, with her family by her side. She was known for being kind, compassionate, intelligent, and curious.

Kathleen primarily grew up in Manistique, a small town in the Upper Peninsula.Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Robert Peterson and her four children Mark (Susan) Peterson, Ann (David) Hendrick, David (Carol) Peterson and Marcia (Steve) Peterson Buckie. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and four siblings, Ryan (Sarah) Peterson, Lindsay (Steve) Peterson, Douglas Peterson, Lauren Hendrick, Megan Hendrick, Jackie Peterson, Jared Peterson, Elizabeth Buckie, James Buckie, Fred (Hyon) Reid, Judie (Joe) Zerilli, Mary (late Pooder) Lalonde.

She was preceded in death by her brother George (Diane) Reid, her parents Kathleen and Maurice Reid and brother-in-law Larry Lalonde.

Kathleen's educational journey included Manistique High School, Northern Michigan University (BS 1959), Oakland University (MS 1988), and Wayne State University (PhD 2000). She taught math and statistics at the adult education and community college level and served as a consultant for Ford Motor Company.

It was in a science lab at Northern Michigan in Marquette where she met her husband, Robert Peterson, a native of Norway, Michigan.

Kathy and Bob lived in Troy, Michigan from the mid 1960s until they moved in 2023 to their senior community in Saline, Michigan.

As a founding member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Troy, Michigan, Kathy was passionate about social justice issues and inclusion of all. She joyfully traveled with her church to Italy several times.

Kathy loved traveling and learning about other cultures. She participated in People to People International trips to Taiwan and Russia. She also enjoyed traveling with Bob to England, Wales, France, Spain and Portugal. A patron of the arts, Kathleen was an usher at the Fisher Theatre, volunteered for voter registration drives, and was an avid reader who loved her book club of several decades.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, October 28, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Following the Mass a luncheon will be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Kathy’s life to the DACTM (Detroit Area Council of Teachers of Mathematics) to be used for scholarships for future math educators. Donations can be mailed to DACTM P.O. Box 1399 Warren, MI 49092. To leave a memory you have of Kathy, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

