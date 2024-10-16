ELECTION 2024: Meet Brian Cassise, Candidate for Saline City Council

Brian Cassise is one of four candidates seeking one of the three open chairs at the Saline City Council table. Also running are incumbents Janet Dillon, Dean Girbach and Nicole Rice.

All have been invited to submit their answers.

The two-year terms begin in January.

Brian Cassise



Family info you’d like to share: Single, never married and no children.

Educational/career experience: Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University.

Over 16 years in the automotive industry as trained problem solver.

Government experience: Saline City Council candidate the past 5 years.

Completed the Saline Leadership Institute- a phenomenal networking and developmental opportunity.

Why are you running for council?

I am running for city council due to my strong desire to be involved in the community that I call home and I’m now comfortable in my career and in a position to give back.

Additionally, with my engineering background and fiscally responsible decision making abilities I can complete tasks on time and on budget. I know how to plan for the worst and achieve maximum results.

Why should voters select you?

I can do math!! I recognize that decisions council makes impact all of us and as I’m not opposed to spending money on infrastructure and proper maintenance, council must be held accountable to know the impact on our diverse community.

What are your key priorities for the next three years?

My focus is based on a hierarchy of needs. Let’s focus on the infrastructure that impacts 100% of our community. Let’s get drinking water and waste water under control. I’ve yet to meet someone that doesn’t drink water or use the restroom!!

Until our basic needs are accounted for we shouldn’t be focused on any fluff!!

The governments involvement in our lives should be minimal. We have a duty to be law abiding citizens. Treat others with dignity and respect. Help our neighbors. Live our lives to the best of our ability. Treat people the way we want to be treated. Live by the golden rule and set an example for others to strive to achieve.

Will you support borrowing money to pay for Rec Center improvements, why or why not?

In short, no. Government needs to be run like a business. If the community membership to the rec center isn’t enough to keep it competitive then we must not continue to fund a shrinking ship. As a council member, I’d review the budget and understand where money is coming from and how it’s being allocated.

Again, this is a complicated situation. I’m not a member of the Rec Center. I have a Planet Fitness membership as it’s closer to my home and better aligns with my finances. I’m fiscally conservative!

I’d need to see the Rec Center’s yearly financial statements to understand the revenue and expenses to make the most informed decision. In general, I believe that private companies can do better than anything connected to the Government.



As specifically as you can, describe the problems as you see them at the fire department, and how they can be resolved.

I have heard many issues or changes within the fire department but I am not versed well enough to make any comment.

Do you support the latest charter amendment proposal? Why or why not?

Is there referring to the last ballot amendment and the upcoming attempt to change verbiage to gender neutral. If so, then No I can’t support the insanity of spending hard earned dollars to change the gender reference of any document. If other changes were needed and could be included then possibly. But to spend money to have lawyers make money off of idiotic decisions, no thanks. There are 2 genders. If someone is so hung up on the suggested gender that they can’t understand the documents intention then there is no helping them!

What gives you most optimism for Saline’s future?

I’m not overly optimistic on the future of Saline and that is why I’m running for city council. I want to be a voice of reason and logic for building a brighter future. We are taxed heavily, the money is there. Where is it going and why?

What gives you most concern for Saline’s future?

My biggest concern with Saline is long term growth and a lack of strategy. We need good leadership and focus on incremental improvements towards our ultimate goal. We don’t need weed shops, car washes and failed buildings projects.

