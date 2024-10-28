Air Force Veteran Ronald Olson, Husband, Father of Five, was a Communications Specialist at GTE

Ronald Norman Olson, age 77, of Ypsilanti, Michigan passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Ronald was born on April 22, 1947, to the late Clifford S. Olson and Mildred M. (Pfitzenmaier) Olson. On October 4, 1980, he married Nancy E. (Ivan) Olson.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Nancy, his five children, Tammy (Mark) Vinton of Tipton, Kristina Coffey (Jeremiah Pfahlert) of Clinton, Angela Olson (Bryan Rucinski) of Saline, Lisa (Matt) Helfen of Milan, and James (Michelle) Olson of Mason; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Joseph) Butcko of Grass lake, Troy Coffey of Clinton, Thomas Vinton and Nicole Vinton of Tipton, Michael Rodriguez of Saline, Meghan Helfen and Lucas Helfen of Milan; two great-grandchildren, Christopher Coffey and Ivy Butcko of Grass lake. He is also survived by his sister Pamela (Eric) Peterson of Pinckney; brother-in-law Gary (Barb) Ivan of Tecumseh; and three nieces. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Mildred Olson; In-Laws Jerry and Mildred Ivan; sister Jerri Metty and son-in-law Roger Coffey.

Ronald served in the United States Air Force for four years prior to becoming a Communications Specialist with GTE until he retired in 2001. In his free time he enjoyed camping, fishing, reading and spending time with his family.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, November 8th from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Jim Coran officiating. Private urn burial will take place at a later date in the Lodi Township Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

