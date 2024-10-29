This Halloween, Plan for Safe Travels

As communities nationwide prepare for Halloween celebrations, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reminds all drivers that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.

Nationwide in 2022, 72 people died in traffic crashes during Halloween night (6 p.m. October 31-5:59 a.m. November 1).

46% (33) of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-related crashes, which involved at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at or above .01 g/dL.

39% (28) of those fatalities occurred in drunk-driving crashes, which involved at least one driver or motorcycle operator with a BAC at or above .08 g/dL.

In Michigan, one person is killed every 8 hours as a result of a traffic crash. One person is killed in an alcohol-involved crash every 1 day, 5 hours and 30 minutes.

Of the 1,021 fatal crashes that occurred in Michigan in 2023, 26.6% were alcohol-involved, with at least one drinking operator, bicyclist, or pedestrian.

Of the 1,021 fatal crashes that occurred in Michigan in 2023, 22.5% were drug-involved, with at least one drugged operator, bicyclist, or pedestrian. Alcohol was involved in 42.6% of those fatal drug-involved crashes.

A critical part of celebrating Halloween is planning to get to your destination and back home safely. If a driver finds they are unable to drive, they should give their keys to a sober driver so that person can get them home safely. When a friend has been drinking and is considering driving, friends should be proactive — take away the keys and help them get a sober ride home. If anyone spots a drunk driver, contact local law enforcement.

Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. For more information on impaired driving, visit Impaired Driving (michigan.gov).

More News from Saline