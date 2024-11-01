11-01-2024 3:02pm
This Week's Washtenaw County Road Work
Here's next week's schedule for Washtenaw County Road Commission work.
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Dexter
|Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter Pinckney Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Nov. 6 - Nov. 8
|Lima
|Fletcher Rd between Trinkle Rd and Dexter Chelsea Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Nov. 4 - Nov. 6
|Lodi
|Wagner Rd between Scio Church Rd and Waters Rd
|Road closure
|Nov. 6 - 8
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 - TBD
|Pittsfield
|US-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial Dr
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 - Nov. 15
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)
|Road closure
|May 16 - Nov. 6
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 7 - Nov. 15
|Pittsfield
|US-12 (Michigan Ave) between Industrial Dr and Sauk Trl
|Intermittent lane closures
|Sept. 28 - Nov. 2
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and Michigan Ave
|Intermittent lane closures
|Sept. 23 - Nov. 30
|Pittsfield
|Arbor Creek Subdivision
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 - Nov. 14 (extended)
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Day-time Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 15 - early Nov.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Parker Rd and Dino Dr.
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 7- Nov. 15
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 - Nov. 30
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 2023 - TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 - Nov. 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Huron River Dr between Textile Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd
|Road closure
|Oct. 31 - Nov. 8
|Ypsilanti
|East Sugarbrook Community
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 2024 - May 2025
