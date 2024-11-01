Saline MI
11-01-2024 3:02pm

This Week's Washtenaw County Road Work

Here's next week's schedule for Washtenaw County Road Commission work.

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Dexter Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter Pinckney Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Nov. 6 - Nov. 8
Lima Fletcher Rd between Trinkle Rd and Dexter Chelsea Rd Intermittent lane restrictions Nov. 4 - Nov. 6
Lodi Wagner Rd between Scio Church Rd and Waters Rd Road closure Nov. 6 - 8
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closure June 17 - TBD
Pittsfield US-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial Dr Lane restrictions Sept. 30 - Nov. 15
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 (Michigan Ave) Road closure May 16 - Nov. 6
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closures Oct. 7 - Nov. 15
Pittsfield US-12 (Michigan Ave) between Industrial Dr and Sauk Trl Intermittent lane closures Sept. 28 - Nov. 2
Pittsfield Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and Michigan Ave Intermittent lane closures Sept. 23 - Nov. 30
Pittsfield Arbor Creek Subdivision Lane restrictions Oct. 7 - Nov. 14 (extended)
Scio Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave Day-time Intermittent lane restrictions July 15 - early Nov.
Scio Jackson Rd between Parker Rd and Dino Dr. Intermittent lane closures Oct. 7- Nov. 15
Scio Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd Road closure Aug. 5 - Nov. 30
Ypsilanti Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd Road closure Aug. 2023 - TBD
Ypsilanti Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd Road closure Aug.16 - Nov. 14 (extended)
Ypsilanti Huron River Dr between Textile Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd Road closure Oct. 31 - Nov. 8
Ypsilanti East Sugarbrook Community Lane restrictions Aug. 2024 - May 2025
