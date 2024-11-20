Reinhart Realtors Attempting $30,000 Match for Saline Area Social Service on Giving Tuesday

Press Release from Reinhart Realtors and Saline Area Social Service

This Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Reinhart Realtors in Saline will continue supporting Saline Area Social Service (SASS) by hosting a donation match challenge and holiday cookie sale. Our goal for this event is to raise $30,000 from the community. To encourage giving, the Ryder-Faulstich Foundation is providing a 100% match for the first $15,000 donated by the community. In total, we are looking to raise $45,000 for this event. Donate $25 or more to receive a dozen holiday cookies.

GivingTuesday is a global movement that encourages individuals and organizations to better their communities and the world through acts of generosity. Reinhart Realtors is joining efforts this year by organizing an opportunity for individuals to come together, help our neighbors in need, and celebrate the power of giving.

"Giving Tuesday is one of my favorite days of the year; it is when we all pull together to help those in need with unified strength and a giving heart. Please join me and my Reinhart Saline Office to help raise money for Saline Area Social Service to help those in need in our local community; I promise you, it will warm your heart," said Elke Van Dyke, Manager Reinhart Saline.

SASS is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that serves the City of Saline and a portion of the surrounding

townships. The organization is the only local resource that provides food and emergency relief. Of its 500+ clients, nearly 40% are children, and one-third of the adults served are senior citizens. Thanks to immense community support last year, SASS distributed enough food for over 150,300 meals, provided back-to-school supplies and shoes, boots, and snow pants to area youth, and helped with emergency assistance.

This is the eighth year that Reinhart Realtors has hosted a GivingTuesday donation challenge and cookie fundraiser for SASS. Last year, the event raised over $40,000.

SASS Executive Director Jamail Aikens shared his thoughts on the collaboration: " Giving Tuesday is one of the most important days for us to raise support to provide food and assistance for our neighbors in need. At SASS, we are deeply grateful for Reinhart Realtors and the Ryder-Faulstich Foundation’s commitment to our community.”

Donors are encouraged to stop by Reinhart Realtors—Saline on the day of the event to enjoy free coffee and hot chocolate while supplies last. Reinhart Realtors is also collecting new or gently used coats.

Individuals and organizations that would like to take part in Reinhart’s GivingTuesday cookie sale can donate on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at the Reinhart office located at 1020 E. Michigan Ave., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., or all day online at SalineSocialService.com/givingtuesday-2024.

To receive the dozen cookies, you must make your donation in person at the Reinhart Saline Office.

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt, non-profit organization that has been in the community for over 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families, and senior citizens who live in and around the Saline area. SASS’s mission is to provide food, emergency aid, and support to those in need in the Saline community. For more information, visit salineareasocialservice.com.

Website: salineareasocialservice.com

Phone: (734) 429-4570

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalineAreaSocialService

More News from Saline