MilkShake Factory Offers Handspun Shakes and Specialty Treats in Westgate Shopping Center

MilkShake Factory, Ann Arbor’s newest dessert destination, is excited to announce its recent opening in Westgate Shopping Center. Known for its handspun milkshakes made with housemade ice cream along with small-batch chocolates, the shop is also offering specialty treats for the holiday season.

Year-round, their menu boasts a mouthwatering array of unique offerings, including indulgent shake flavors like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S'mores, as well as equally delicious dairy-free options. With their founder’s pedigree as a fourth-generation chocolatier, they also offer house-made small batch chocolates like peanut butter toffee and cookie brownie bark, and a variety of delightful dipped creations.

Now, as the calendar turns past Thanksgiving and toward the holiday season, they’ve sunsetted their Pumpkin Pie shake in order to unveil December’s Peppermint Brownie Fudge Milkshake and Chocolate Peppermint Bark. If you’re looking for gifts and stocking stuffers, pick up some gift cards or check out their decadent “Chocuterie boards,” which feature a selection of chocolate barks and hand-dipped confections. They’re perfect for entertaining during the holidays and also make great hostess gifts.

Located conveniently in front of the Westgate Shopping Center on Jackson Rd., MilkShake Factory is becoming a go-to destination for dessert lovers in Ann Arbor, Dexter, Saline, Chelsea, and beyond. Its proximity to popular family attractions like Zingerman’s Roadhouse, Schuler Books, and the Ann Arbor Public Library makes it an ideal spot for a delicious stop on a day of fun-filled adventures.

For more information, visit milkshakefactory.com

or follow them on https://www.facebook.com/milkshakefactoryannarbor.

