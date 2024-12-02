Laura Miller, Wife, Mother of 2, Enjoyed an Eclectic Career

Laura M. Miller, age 51, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29th, 2024, with her family by her side.

Laura was born November 14th, 1973, with parents Sandra and Randal Noble and David and Linda Wright. On August 17th, 1996, she married Cliff Miller in Goshen Indiana whom she met during their freshman year of college.

Laura is survived by her two amazing sons, Noah and Owen Miller of Saline, many brothers and sisters, several nieces and nephews, her college roommate and best friend Lisa Vodopivec, as well as her loving husband Cliff.

Laura left North Central College to initially pursue a career in corporate travel, which led her down an eclectic professional path - after spending a decade raising her two boys as a stay at home Mom, she reentered the workforce to work for Borders Group Inc. as a Merchandising Analyst and then moved over to Domino’s Pizza LLC in multiple positions, ultimately landing in an Executive Administrative Assistant role. From there she moved on to the Ann Arbor-based Arboretum Ventures VC firm, which proved to be her final professional experience as an EA.

She loved popcorn and movies on the big screen from a very young age, as well as arts and crafts that let her flex her innate creativity with interior home design. Her true passion was her three boys - an incredible wife and mother whose greatest joy was helping her sons realize their athletic or creative dreams.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society. Information and family communications are entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline MI, per her family’s request.

Gone From My Sight (Henry Van Dyke)

I am standing upon the seashore. A ship, at my side,

spreads her white sails to the moving breeze and starts

for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength.

I stand and watch her until, at length, she hangs like a speck

of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other.

Then, someone at my side says, "There, she is gone."

Gone where?

Gone from my sight. That is all. She is just as large in mast,

hull and spar as she was when she left my side.

And, she is just as able to bear her load of living freight to her destined port.

Her diminished size is in me -- not in her.

And, just at the moment when someone says, "There, she is gone,"

there are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices

ready to take up the glad shout, "Here she comes!"

