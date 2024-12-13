Stony Lake Brewing is Hosting Ypsi-based Musicians Timothy Monger and Brawny Lad this Saturday

Acoustic Routes presents a double bill of music Saturday night at Stony Lake Brewing in Saline.

Ypsilanti singer/songwriter Timothy Monger fuses melodic indie pop with folk instrumentation and lyrics that celebrate literature, nature, offbeat characters, and an abiding love of the arcane. An enduring presence among Southeast Michigan's indie landscape, Monger rose to prominence in the mid-2000s as co-leader of Ann Arbor cult favorites Great Lakes Myth Society. Tonight, he's performing as a duo with singer, violinist, and percussionist Carol Catherine.

Brawny Lad is a trio, also from Ypsilanti, consisting of Tom McCartan on upright bass and vocals, Davey Jones on banjo and lilting harmonies, and Tom Green on pedal steel. Their sound is a unique blend drawing from a number of American musical traditions. The effect teeters somewhere between high lonesome and Midwestern esotericism.

Like all Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake Brewing, 100% of the cover goes to the artists!

Advance tickets are available for $15 at stonylakebrewing.com.

