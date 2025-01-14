Gabriella Patterson Named to East Stroudsburg University's Fall 2024 Dean's List

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA -- A total of 1,771 students have been named to the Dean's List at East Stroudsburg University for the Fall 2024 semester of the 2024-2025 academic year, as announced by Margaret Ball D.M.A., the university's provost and vice president for academic affairs. Gabriella Patterson, a Marketing major from Saline, Mich., was among those named to the Dean's List.

Students eligible for the Dean's List must have achieved a 3.50 grade point average (GPA) or higher and be enrolled full-time. For reference, the grade "B" equates to 3 quality points per credit, while an "A" earns 4 quality points per credit.

Dr. Ball expressed her pride in the achievement, saying, "It is quite rewarding to see so many students on the list this semester. Congratulations to each of them on their dedication and fine work."

East Stroudsburg University, a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, opened in 1893 as East Stroudsburg Normal School. Today, ESU is a comprehensive university in northeastern Pennsylvania offering 49 undergraduate programs, 20 master's programs and two doctoral programs. Over 5,000 students are enrolled for the high quality, affordable, and accessible education ESU provides. Nearly 31,000 ESU alumni live in Pennsylvania.

