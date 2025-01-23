Avery Michowski named to Presbyterian College's Fall 2024 Dean's List

CLINTON, SC (01/22/2025)-- Presbyterian College proudly salutes the success of its students by recognizing outstanding academic achievement.

Avery Michowski of Saline is one of those students after being named to PC's Dean's List for the Fall 2024 semester.

Students who make the Dean's List earn at least a 3.5 to 3.9 grade point average for the semester.

Inspired by the motto, "While We Live, We Serve," Presbyterian College celebrates an enduring culture of academic rigor, honor, and service worthy of being "America's Innovative Service College."

PC provides students of all faiths, identities, and backgrounds with a transformative education that equips them for impactful careers and empowers them to serve as powerful forces for positive community and world change. PC's distinctive approach uses innovative service as a tool of self-discovery, an amplifier of problem-solving skills, and a catalyst of curiosity. A PC education offers students a real-life proving ground to practice the grace-driven art and science of changing lives.

PC was founded in 1880 by the Rev. William Plumer Jacobs in the historic city of Clinton in the foothills of South Carolina. The college offers various undergraduate majors and has established three graduate programs in occupational therapy, physician assistant, and pharmacy. PC student-athletes - the Blue Hose - participate in 19 sports at the Division I level.

For more information about Presbyterian College, go to www.presby.edu.

More News from Saline