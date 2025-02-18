Saline Board Seeks Community Input in Supeintendent Search

The Saline Area Schools Board of Education is beginning the process of hiring a new superintendent. The board is soliciting community and staff input on the qualities, experiences, and skills needed in the new superintendent. Residents of the district, all staff and administration are encouraged to participate in the process.

The board is being assisted in its search by the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), a service organization that supports the work of school boards throughout Michigan. Jay Bennett is facilitating the search on behalf of MASB.

Bennett will be holding meetings in the district to give the community and staff opportunity for input.

Parents and community members are invited to share their perspectives at the following meetings:

Wednesday, 1 p.m., Feb. 26

Wednesday, 4 p.m., March 5

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., March 1

All meetings are at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St.

People are invited to take a related survey.

Saline Area Schools Superintendent Search Survey

