What to do in Saline: FIsh Fry, Farmers Market, Home & Garden Show and More

It's the weekend before St. Paddy's. Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend.

...

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 14 - Sunday, Mar 16

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

A TALK ON DEMENTIA:

REDUCING RISKS & ADVANCING TREATMENTS - Sun Mar 16 1:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Church

Learn about new, reliable evidence on practical ways every person can decrease their risk of dementia. Learn also about new drugs that are beginning to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s, and the implications they have for eventually conquering this leading killer. FREE and open to the public. [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Mar 14 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7… [more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Mar 14 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. $19 Adults, $14 for seniors, $9 kids (7-12) and under 7 free. [more details]

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Mar 14 4:30 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you’ve ever had!! Everything’s made with love♥️🌮 [more details]

Sound Bath Meditation - Fri Mar 14 7:00 pm

Breathe Yoga Chelsea

A Dreamscape Sound Bath is a deeply immersive experience designed to transport you into a state of relaxation and heightened awareness. The sound frequencies and vibrations can help guide your mind into a relaxed, almost meditative state, similar to the sensations one might experience in a dream. It’s meant to evoke feelings of peacefulness, clarity, and introspection, often helping to release tension and provide a deep sense of inner calm.

Thought to help heal depression, anxiety, chronic… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Mar 15 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Welcome back! After a restful week, we are back at it with a cooking demo this week! Join John Lee in the back hallway, starting at 9:30, to shop and cook some great late winter food!The treasure hunt animal will be the chipmunk!

[more details]

Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show - Sat Mar 15 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Saturday 9am-6pm & Sunday 10am-5pm

The biggest and longest running Home Show in the Ann Arbor Area. Featuring around 120 exhibitors including builders, suppliers, designers and tradespeople, and many more resources to help improve your home. Whatever you are building - inside and out - we can help. Our 33rd annual Home Show is your opportunity to connect with trusted professionals and find inspiration and information for your projects. Enjoy concessions and consider sitting in on scheduled… [more details]

Puzzle Swap Pick-Up - Sat Mar 15 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Donate a puzzle, take a puzzle!

Bring your gently used puzzles (with no missing pieces!) to the Reference Desk anytime between March 1-21, and you'll receive a ticket good for a puzzle of similar size (or smaller).

Then come back for the Puzzle Swap Pick-Up on Saturday, March 22 from 2-4 pm to turn in your ticket for a new puzzle! The first hour of swap will… [more details]

Teen Painting pARTy - Sat Mar 15 11:30 am

Whitepine Studios

Join us for a painting pARTy to celebrate the luck of the Irish! During this 90-minute session, you will create a fun St. Patrick's Day Gnome and a pot of gold.

This event is open to artists ages 12 to 19. However, if a parent would like to join their teen for this painting experience, you are more than welcome! No prior experience is necessary—just bring your enthusiasm, make a new friend, and enjoy a relaxing, creative time.

Paintings will be completed with professional grade paint on 11x14… [more details]

YTown Hoolies Play Dan's in Saline - Sat Mar 15 5:30 pm

Dan's Downtown Tavern

Enjoy the Y-Town Hoolies celebrate "St. Patrice" Day at Dans. [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline