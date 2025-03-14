Wife, Mother of 3 Betty Godfrey Touched All She Knew with Warmth, Unwavering Faith

Betty Lou Godfrey, age 67, of Jerome, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2025, with her loving family by her side.

Betty was born July 11, 1957 to the late Jimmy Daniels and Kathryn J. (Wisner) Daniels. On January 29, 1977 she married William Frederick Godfrey.

Betty is survived by her devoted husband, William Frederick Godfrey, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and partnership. Betty’s legacy lives on through her children: William Thomas (Rebecca) Godfrey, Benjamin Godfrey, and Ashlie (Michael) Haeussler. She is survived by siblings Kathy (Duane) Wagler and Jimmy Daniels. She adored her 7 grandchildren; Hannah, Addison, Lauren, and Audrey Godfrey and Carter, William, and Jacob Haeussler. She is now reunited in Heaven with her parents Jim and Kathryn and granddaughter, Hannah.

She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, whose warmth and unwavering faith touched everyone she knew. Betty’s life was a testament to her faith and dedication to her family. She lived as an example of a true follower of the Lord, bringing kindness, compassion, and a sense of belonging to all who crossed her path. Her absence leaves an immeasurable void, but her love and the memories she created will forever be cherished.

Betty will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Betty dedicated her life to caring for others, both as a loving mother and a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her greatest joy was raising her children and creating a home filled with love and laughter. She found happiness in life’s simple pleasures - spending time on the lake, going on family vacations, cooking delicious meals and cookies, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from 11:30 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Drex Morton as Officiant. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery in Brooklyn, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to The Ike and Ella Fund, P.O. Box 62, Milan, MI 48160 or by visiting www.ikeandellafund.org. To leave a memory you have of Betty, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may her love continue to shine in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

