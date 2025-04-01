Rennie Named President and CEO of EHM Senior Solutions

EHM Senior Solutions is delighted to welcome Ms. Kari Rennie to the role of President and CEO for EHM Senior Solutions. Kari brings a diverse skillset and strong focus on resident satisfaction, quality of service and employee engagement, and describes herself as an engaged and transparent servant-based leader committed to coaching and mentoring others.

With over 15 years’ experience, Kari joins EHM Senior Solutions from Burcham Hills Retirement Community in East Lansing, where she served for five years as their executive director. Her prior experience also includes; associate executive director, licensed nursing home administration, assisted living administration, international hotel management, admissions, marketing, and social services.

Kari earned a Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology degree from Michigan State University, then served two years in the United States Peace Corps as a community development volunteer in the West Indies. She has served on the Leading Age Michigan Education Foundation Board and the parent Board of Directors, as well as their Public Policy Taskforce.

###

About EHM Senior Solutions

EHM Senior Solutions, a respected non-profit senior services provider since 1879, offers the most comprehensive senior health services to Washtenaw county residents and beyond.

The beautiful Brecon Village senior living campus offers independent and assisted living, memory support, respite care and adult day programs, while Evangelical Home – Saline provides long-term nursing care and post-acute rehabilitation therapies.

The Redies Outpatient Center provides physical rehabilitation therapies, and Shared Services Home Health Care and Shared Care Services offer in-home care. Choose Life Choices® for future in-home care planning, and Life Choice Solutions for personal training, massage and handyman services.

More News from Saline