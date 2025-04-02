Heavy Rains May Bring Flooding, Report Drainage Issues

Press release from Gretchen Driskell, Water Resources Commissioner

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service until 3 p.m. on April 3, 2025. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms will impact southeast

Michigan Wednesday and Wednesday night, producing periods of heavy rainfall. The heaviest rainfall rates develop Wednesday evening and overnight in which rates may exceed a half inch per hour for several hours. A widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected by Thursday morning, with higher amounts possible if thunderstorms repeatedly impact the same area.

Water Resources Commissioner Gretchen Driskell reports that all field staff are working throughout the County to address various drainage concerns. Responses are prioritized based on critical criteria such as safety, public health concerns, imminent damage, and impassable road conditions. Residents are encouraged to reporting drainage issues. Providing pictures may help redirect staff to the areas that require immediate attention. Report concerns by:

calling 734-222-6860

emailing drains@washtenaw.org

online at washtenaw.org/196/Report-an-Issue

After-hour emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

