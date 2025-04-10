Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 11 - Sunday, Apr 13

We're warming up again!

Here's the forecast for the weekend.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 11 - Sunday, Apr 13

Friday

Partly Cloudy , with a high of 49 and low of 32 degrees. Sunny in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon and evening, overcast overnight.

High: 49° Low: 32° with a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high of 57 and low of 32 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear overnight.

High: 57° Low: 32° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Moderate rain, with a high of 55 and low of 35 degrees. Sunny for the morning, patchy light rain in the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.

High: 55° Low: 35° with a 87% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

More News from Saline