Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 11 - Sunday, Apr 13
We're warming up again!
Here's the forecast for the weekend.
Friday
Partly Cloudy , with a high of 49 and low of 32 degrees. Sunny in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon and evening, overcast overnight.
High: 49° Low: 32° with a 0% chance of rain.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high of 57 and low of 32 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear overnight.
High: 57° Low: 32° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Moderate rain, with a high of 55 and low of 35 degrees. Sunny for the morning, patchy light rain in the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.
High: 55° Low: 35° with a 87% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
