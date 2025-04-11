Spring Saline Craft Show Basket Contest Raises Over $130 and Donates 26 Baskets to Saline Area Social Service
The Spring Saline Craft Show was a tremendous success, not only
showcasing incredible local talent but also making a meaningful
difference in our community. Through the generosity and spirit of those
who participated in the Basket Contest, we are proud to announce that
over $130 was raised through voting efforts. All proceeds will directly benefit Saline Area Social Service, supporting their mission to assist local families in need.
