Saline MI
4-15-2025 12:30am

Meet Saline: Rick Richter Talks to Karen Tadd of Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas

In the latest episode of Meet Saline, Host Rick Richter, of CrossCountry Mortage, speaks with Karen Tadd, of Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas.

If you haven't visited Eleanor's, fill up on Easter sweets there this week.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1911923949702971456 -->
More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive