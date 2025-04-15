4-15-2025 12:30am
Meet Saline: Rick Richter Talks to Karen Tadd of Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas
In the latest episode of Meet Saline, Host Rick Richter, of CrossCountry Mortage, speaks with Karen Tadd, of Eleanor's Sweets and Sodas.
If you haven't visited Eleanor's, fill up on Easter sweets there this week.
More News from Saline
- Ice Storm Cleanup: Working Toward a Common Goal People are feeding and housing volunteers who are helping clean up after the ice storm.
- Pineapple House Co-Owner Janet Swope had a Thirst for Live That Brought Her to 40 Countries Janet Lorene (Bohn) Swope, age 92, of Saline, MI, passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family April 7, 2025.