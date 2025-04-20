What to do in Saline: Library Events, Square Dancing, Concert, Main Street Volunteer Party, Electric Vehicle Event and More

Whether or not spring is here for good yet, things are happening in Saline!

Post your event in our free community calendar to get in our next feature.

...

17 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Apr 21 - Sunday, Apr 27

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

Teen Take-n-Make: Pool Noodle Monsters - Mon Apr 21 9:00 am

Saline District Library

Every Monday we will have DIY packs for our teen crafters! This week you'll get everything you need to make… [more details]

Monday Murder Club: Ghosts of Waikiki - Mon Apr 21 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.This month's… [more details]

EARTH DAY HEART - Tue Apr 22 10:00 am

CARRIGAN CAFE

To sign up use this link: Art With A Heart

ONLY 6 seats left!! TUES. APRIL 22 945AM - 12PM

Art supplies are included

Carrigan Cafe 101 S. Ann Arbor St. Saline MI

[more details]

Earth Day Park Cleanup at Montibeller Park - Tue Apr 22 2:00 pm

Montibeller Park

2-6 p.m.Event is free, but registration is REQUIRED! Register at pittsfield-mi.gov/recreation

Location: Montibeller Park (4305 Ellsworth Rd. Ypsilanti 48197 ... please use this address as the tagged location is not correct in Facebook's database!)

Get Involved on Earth Day! Come out and support your parks with this volunteer opportunity to clean up at Montibeller Park. Just bring your own water and a lending hand, we'll provide the rest. Meet at the new pavilion to pick up your supplies and for… [more details]

D&D for Teens - Tue Apr 22 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

TEENS! Come hang out in the program room and enjoy a classic game of D&D!

No registration required.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Apr 23 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: April 23, 30, and May 7. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Apr 23 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Registration for this storytime session will be for all dates: April 23, 30, and May 7. Contact the library if you will be absent any week.

Ages 3-5. Click here to register.

[more details]

Open Art for Teens - Wed Apr 23 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

No registration is required.

… [more details]

Preschool Playtime - Wed Apr 23 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Children and their caregivers can explore sensory stations, practice fine motor skills, and try fun… [more details]

Smart Money Preschool Program - Thu Apr 24 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Through stories, crafts, and games, preschool children will get a basic introduction to money.

Ages… [more details]

Saline Main Street's Annual Volunteer Celebration & Info Night - Thu Apr 24 6:00 pm

The 109 Cultural Exchange

Join Saline Main Street for our Annual Celebration of our amazing volunteers! Whether you are a long-time volunteer, or someone new interested in how you can get involved, you are invited to our Disco Rave Dance Party – a night dedicated to having fun downtown Saline, celebrating our volunteers, and sharing information on how YOU can be part of the Saline Solution.

When: Thursday, April 24

Where: The 109 Cultural Exchange

Cost: FREE!

What’s in Store?

✅ The Big Reveal: Be among the first to see… [more details]

Plug-In Vehicle Show - Fri Apr 25 10:00 am

Junga Ace Hardware

Do you want to learn more about electric vehicles?

East Michigan Electric Vehicle Association presents the 2025 Saline Plugin Ride and Drive event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 27 at Junga's Ace Hardware, 1220 E. Michigan Ave.

The event is held to mark the 55th anniversary of Earth Day, which is April 22.

You can view many different electric vehicles and talk to their owners about owning plug-in vehicles, and learn how easy it can be to make the switch.

[more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 25 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0… [more details]

Euchre at Carrigan Cafe - Fri Apr 25 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Euchre all levels, all AGES, a mini tournament, win Prizes 1st, 2nd & lowest score, no partners needed. 615pm START & 830/845PM STOP. deal 2 hands each person then switch tables. We have score cards & prizes!!! ONLY FOR FUN & Entertainment free to play, Carrigan Cafe will have sandwich line open & Quiche & Mocktails & Various coffee drinks. The Cafe will be open. [more details]

10th Anniversary Open House at 7 Notes Natural Health - Sat Apr 26 2:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

You are invited to a Spring Open House to celebrate 7 Notes!

Are you a current client?

Are you a new client?

Are you curious and hope to be a client?

THIS DAY IS FOR YOU! Come, check out our offerings, learn about what 7 Notes Natural Health is all about, and celebrate our TENTH ANNIVERSARY!!!

🌱 Tour our offices and group event space (see the spaces you don't get to see at your regular appointments or events)

🌱 Meet our team

🌱 Relax to live sound therapy demos by Rob Meyer-Kukan

🌱… [more details]

Earth Day Movie Event: Common Ground - Sun Apr 27 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us as we celebrate Earth Day with the film Common Ground. Common Ground is a movie about a… [more details]

WFC Square Dance - Sun Apr 27 2:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Farm Council is bringing back Square Dancing! Bring your partner and come join us on April 27 for a fun evening of square dancing and socializing. Event goes from 2-5, tickets are sold at the door for $10. Please feel free to bring a snack and beverage [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline