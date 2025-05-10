Fabulous Fiesta Drew Shoppers Downtown For Annual Ladies Night Out

It was a Fabulous Fiesta on Thursday as Saline Main Street hosted the annual Ladies Night Out. Shop owners stayed open late to greet the ladies and offer sales, and downtown restaurants offered drink and menu specials that followed the fiesta theme. Volunteers were present to help guide visitors and answer questions.

Shoppers began at the Cultural 109, where they received a lanyard “passport”. If a shopper visited ten spots on the passport, they could finish at the 109 and enter to win gift baskets, with prizes donated from local businesses.

Ladies could participate in a variety of events such as watercolor painting, salsa dancing, and a festive photo booth. Pop-up vendors had tables of jewelry, accessories, and art for sale at many locations throughout the downtown.

Thanks to the new social district, ladies were able to take their drinks to go and enjoy the beautiful, sunny evening.

We spoke with many vendors, shop owners, and organizers who helped contribute to the festive atmosphere.

Renee Fonseca, owner of Mod Squad Salon:

“Lindsay Gibson and I are the team chairs for the event, working alongside Mary Dettling. It’s been great. The weather’s been wonderful. That definitely lends itself to us having a great event. I’m having a pop up vendor for permanent jewelry from Magnolia on East Main in Midland. And we have our little free rose hair accessories and free sampling of sangria.

These events bring the community together. I’ve been in my business now for 18 years. I feel passionate about community events and having collaborative businesses together. This is my 5th year being the team leader for this event.”

Lindsay Gibson, The Fine Print Bookshop:

“I’m helping Renee from Mod Squad co-chair this event. Tonight we have 20% off any books by female authors.”

Molly Lumpert-Coy, president of the Saline Chamber of Commerce:

“Tonight, we are sponsoring salsa dancing and instruction. We have Samantha Groom here from the Saline Dance Alliance, and she’s teaching six different moves and choreographs and puts it to music. We’ve had all kinds of groups come through and learn.”

Joanne Dence, co-owner of Whitepine Studio:

“The event has been very nice. We’ve had non-stop traffic since 6 o'clock. We are having a lot of sales in time for Mother’s Day. We also have free watercolor painting and mocktails, and we’re just having fun like we always do. There are so many people who tell us they didn’t know we were here. It’s nice to connect with the community.”

Great Wilhelm, Translucent Treasures:

“My name is Greta Wilhelm, and my business is Translucent Treasures. I’m in 4th grade at Heritage, and have been making jewelry for one or two years.”

Diana Ku, owner of Med Beauty:

“It’s great. We’ve had a lot of foot traffic. We’ve had a lot of people that stop in when they look in the window. And now, with the boutique, when people come in to have their services, they can shop while they wait.”

Karen Carrigan, owner, Carrigan Café:

“It’s fun. Lots of ladies. We have the chamber on the north side and Curtis with Be The Creative Studio on the south side showing people how to paint. It’s beautiful weather. I’ve seen some of the social district coming in, and people have gotten our mocktails to go out and about.”

Lisa Bozzi, Saline Chamber of Commerce:

“We’re promoting our event next week. It’s the Women’s Business Forum. We have local business women that will be presenting. We’re also offering beads, a picture frame for photos, and chocolate covered pretzels and churros Chex Mix. This is always a fun event.”

Curtis Wallace, Be The Creative Studio:

“ It’s been pretty great, actually. I was nervous that no one would come, but it’s been pretty steady. Tonight is a ladies night only special where you can come in and express yourself and I help guide you in whatever you’re trying to express, if you need me.”

Mary Dettling , Saline Main Street:

“The event has been really fun. People are really happy, wandering around. There’s so much to do at every place. For future events, we’re activating the 109. We’re going to try to have something there every month, whether it’s classes or entertainment, theater, even writing classes and improv lessons. We’re working right now on a band slam competition. We have new events coming this year, including Halloween and a Christmas market.”

