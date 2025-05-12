Stephanie Johnson Loved Going to Craft Shows and Hosting Family Events

Stephanie Johnson, 70, of Milan, passed away peacefully, Friday evening, May 9, 2025, at Vibrant Life Facility in Temperance, Michigan. She was born on April 23, 1955, in Middletown, Ohio and on October 26, 1973, she married Donald Johnson also in Middletown, Ohio.

Stephanie’s biggest joy in life was spending time with her family. She loved going to craft shows and hosting events that included the company of those she loved most. Especially her grandchild and great grandchildren!

She is survived by her children: Amy (Scott) Foerster and Charlie Johnson, granddaughter, Cheyenne (Jacob) Schmidt, great grandchildren: Sawyer, Remington and Liam, siblings: Marlene (Joe) Knight, Betty (Tom) McRitchie and Charles (Donna) Smith.

Besides her husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by her father Charles Smith, her sister, Judy Crumrine, and brother Mike (Jackie) Smith.

Visitation will be held at the Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon, when funeral services will begin with Pastor Justin Powell of Fieldstone Church in Milan officiating. Burial will follow at Union Udell Cemetery, Ypsilanti, Michigan. Contributions may be made to the family.

