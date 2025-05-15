Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, May 16 - Sunday, May 18

It looks like you can give the sunscreen a rest this weekend.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, May 16 - Sunday, May 18

Friday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 87 and low of 59 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Sunny during the morning, thundery outbreaks in nearby for the afternoon and evening,

High: 87° Low: 59° with a 83% chance of rain.

Saturday

Overcast , with a high of 62 and low of 53 degrees. Overcast in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening, thundery outbreaks in nearby overnight.

High: 62° Low: 53° with a 0% chance of rain.

Sunday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 60 and low of 47 degrees. Cloudy during the morning, overcast in the afternoon, patchy rain nearby in the evening, overcast overnight.

High: 60° Low: 47° with a 89% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

More News from Saline