Saline MI
5-21-2025 1:53pm

Community Education Summer Sports & Enrichment Camps

Saline Community Education is bringing the heat with exciting Summer Sports & Enrichment Camps for kids of all ages! Whether your child dreams of scoring the winning goal, designing a video game, or exploring science in action—we've got something for everyone!

