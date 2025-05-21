Community Education Summer Sports & Enrichment Camps
Saline Community Education is bringing the heat with exciting Summer Sports & Enrichment Camps for kids of all ages! Whether your child dreams of scoring the winning goal, designing a video game, or exploring science in action—we've got something for everyone!
More News from Saline
- As the City Introduces Manager Candidates to the Community, Hiring Process Faces Criticism 48 hours before the city was set to introduce candidates for city manager to the residents, the process went sideways at Monday's city council meeting.
- Saline Selects 4 Finalists for City Manager Job Meet the finalists at an open house Wednesday.