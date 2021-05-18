Donate Your Books at the Corner Bookshop May 22 - By Appointment Only

(News from the Friends of the Saline District Library)

If you have gently used items you would like to donate to the Corner Book Shop at the Saline District Library, this note is for you! While it will continue to be true for the foreseeable future that the Book Shop cannot accept donations dropped off in the Library’s lobby, we are delighted to invite you to sign up for an appointment-only donation event on Saturday, May 22.

For this event, we ask you to limit your donation to no more than two (2) grocery bags full of items. If all goes well on the 22nd, we plan to offer additional appointment-only events.

We will follow the Library’s public health protocols: wearing masks, observing social distancing, and quarantining all donations before adding them to the Corner Book Shop Online. Sticking to your appointment time will be critical.

Here’s what to do:

Schedule your 5-minute appointment between 10:20am and 4:00pm on Saturday, May 22. It’s a few simple steps using SignUp.com:

1. Click this link to go to our invitation page: https://signup.com/go/bPcczEA

2. Choose your time slot and click the "Sign Up" button.

3. Enter your email address. SignUp.com uses your email to send you confirmation and reminders. [You will not need to register an account on SignUp.com; note also that SignUp.com does not share your email address with anyone.]

4. On the participant’s info page, add your name, and un-click the two boxes below to opt out of automatically receiving the website’s newsletter.

** May 22: Donation Saturday

1. At your appointment time, enter the library, immediately turn right, and come to the door off the Brecon Room. If the previous donor is still at the door, please wait at a safe distance until they leave.

2. Place your donation into the milk crates we will have waiting for you on the table in the doorway, and then exit the library.

** What to donate - books, DVDs, puzzles, music on CD

1. Very gently used, newer books -- unfortunately, older books cannot be scanned into our online system

2. Puzzles, with boxes taped shut

3. Please, no cassette recordings and no games -- these also cannot be scanned into our online system

Please direct any questions to us at cornerbookshoponline@gmail.com

Thank you!

Kathy Moberg, Mary Palmerton, Linda TerHaar, and Maureen Walters

The Corner Book Shop Committee