Work Planned for Saline-Milan, Milkey Roads

Starting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will begin preventative maintenance chip seal projects on Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and the City of Saline and Milkey Rd between Valley Farms and Saline-Milan Rd.

The work on these roads is expected to be completed by the end of the week. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Once the work is completed, drivers are advised to lower their speeds to 35 mph while the stone settles.

WCRC will return to this area in a few weeks to apply a fog seal on top of the chip seal and place permanent pavement markings.