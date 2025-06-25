Saline Area Senior Center Continues Summer Programming at Woodland Meadows Elementary School

Saline Area Senior Center has a new location this summer. As construction work continues on the facility at Saline Middle School, the center needed a temporary home to avoid the noise and dust that was part of the demolition, while keeping members safe during the remodel experience.

“SASC has temporarily moved to Woodland Meadows Elementary School due to construction that is taking place at the Senior Center," said Andrea Lewis, program coordinator. “The Senior Center is part of the bond that passed a few years ago, and we are now undergoing the first phase of our upgrades and changes.”

“In this first phase, work is being done on our current men’s bathroom and our Game Room. Demolition will also begin on the old bus garage that will become our additional space. We anticipate operating out of Woodland Meadows until August 8, as teachers need to come back to school and start setting up their classrooms. At that time, we will move all our operations back to SASC’s original location.”

Visitors are directed to entrance doors, where they can check in at the desk. Temporary offices as well as event rooms are located just down the hall, and members can even use SASC’s fitness equipment such as the treadmill and elliptical in the exercise room.

“The move was a lot of work, but made easier by several member volunteers and school staff who were a big help,” Lewis said. “ SASC is also thankful to the principal, Laura Washington, and staff of Woodland Meadows who are allowing us to use this wonderful space.”

Programming has continued as usual, and scheduled events have been well attended at the new location. Larger fitness classes are taking place in the school’s cafeteria, and smaller programs are being held in nearby classrooms.

“All functions, programs, classes and activities are taking place at Woodland Meadows, with the exception of billiards. Even our exercise room with all of the equipment has been moved to Woodland Meadows.”

Members reported that the move has gone well, and they continue to enjoy the camaraderie that they have come to appreciate at the center.

“Everyone is getting used to the new space, but it has gone pretty smoothly so far. All art, exercise, and educational classes are running as expected. We even held our regularly scheduled General Membership meeting with lunch at Woodland Meadows.”

“After we return to our original location at Saline Middle School, phase two of construction will take place,” Lewis said. "Luckily, we anticipate being able to function normally during this phase of construction. The expected completion of all construction work is May 2026.”

For more information on the remodel schedule, as well as future programming and events, visit salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274.

