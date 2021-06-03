Skip to main content
Saline
85° and clear.
Support Local News
News
Events
Community
Locations
Saline
Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
Milan
News
Events
Community
Locations
Support Local News
Register
Log In
Saline
Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
Milan
WEATHER ALERT: Air Quality Alert
Support Local News and The Saline Post
Donation Options
Supporter : $5.00 USD - monthly
Friend : $10.00 USD - monthly
Supporter : $50.00 USD - yearly
Friend : $100.00 USD - yearly
Advocate : $100.00 USD - monthly
Saline MI
6-03-2021 12:19pm
Updated Summer Youth Sports Camp Schedule
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Image
Register @
https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
I'm interested
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Replies
More from Saline
Saline
Mon. Jun 7 2021
Grant Gilmore, Kathy Bakian, Olivia Fanning and Nancy Thelen Named to FSAS Hall of Fame
The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will be inducting the 7th and 8th Hall of Fame classes the weekend of Sept. 17-18. This year, the Foundation will be honoring the following ten individuals:
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Fri. Jun 4 2021
Live Music and More All Summer Long in Downtown Saline
Make like a cicada and re-emerge with wings in Downtown Saline this summer!
Holli Andrews
Contributor
Holli Andrews
Contributor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Thu. Jun 3 2021
Updated Summer Youth Sports Camp Schedule
Register @ https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Brian Puffer
Contributor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline Weather
Monday June 7
Possible light rain in the evening and overnight.
High:
82°
Low:
69°
Wind:
9 mph SSW
Chance of rain:
72%
Saline
Wed. Jun 2 2021
VIDEO: City of Saline Raises Pride Flag, Hosts First Pride Event
The City of Saline celebrated its first Pride event in celebration of the community's LGBTQ+ individuals.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Wed. Jun 2 2021
LACROSSE: Saline Avenges 2019 Loss, Wins First Regional Championship in Program History
Saline defeated Plymouth, 15-9, Tuesday at Skyline High School to win the first regional championship in the history of the Saline boys' lacrosse program. The victory was especially sweet for the senior class members of the team who lost a heartbreaking game to Plymouth in the the 2019 regional final.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Wed. Jun 2 2021
STATE: Traffic Crashes Decreased but Fatalities Rose in 2020
Michigan traffic deaths peaked above 1,000 for the first time in three years according to recently released data from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. The 1,083 fatalities in 2020 marked a 10- percent increase from 985 fatalities in 2019 and the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,084 deaths in 2007.
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Wed. Jun 2 2021
GOLF: Saline Shoots to 2nd Place Finish at Regional, Qualifies for State Meet
The Hornets qualified by placing second at the MHSAA regional Tuesday at the Dearborn Country Club, where the Hornets shot a 314 - their second best outing of the season.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Wed. Jun 2 2021
BASEBALL: Skyline Upsets Saline on Opening Day of Playoffs
In the opening playoff game, Skyline defeated Saline, 4-1, at Saline High School. Saline had taken two of three games from Skyline earlier this season.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Tue. Jun 1 2021
Solar Farms Not Up for a Vote at Tonight's Saline Township Planning Commission Meeting
Saline Township planners won't be voting on solar farms when the planning commission meets Tuesday evening.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Tue. Jun 1 2021
Michigan Attorney General, State Police Begin Boy Scouts Investigation
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched an investigation of sex abuse within the Boy Scouts of America organization. The investigation will be conducted by the Attorney General's Office and Michigan State Police, utilizing prosecutors, special agents and victim advocates.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Tue. Jun 1 2021
COVID-19: Michigan Lifts Outdoor Capacity Limits, Increases Indoor Capacity
Michigan has lifted outdoor capacity limits and raised indoor capacity limits to 50 percent as of today, June 1. 2021. Masks will only be required to be worn by those not fully vaccinated, according to a press release issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
Saline
Tue. Jun 1 2021
Salinians Pay Tribute to Service Men and Women Who Died in Service to America
At a Memorial Day program Monday, the Saline community paid tribute to Americans who gave the "last full measure of devotion" in service to their country.
Tran Longmoore
Editor
Tran Longmoore
Editor
You must log in to thank, flag, or reply
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive
>
MI
>
Washtenaw County
>
Saline
Get your business noticed in Saline
Advertise