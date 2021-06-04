Live Music and More All Summer Long in Downtown Saline

How is it that seeing live music makes you feel so amazing? There's just nothing like it, and in Downtown Saline we love our local bands more than words can say. We are totally over the moon excited to bring back Salty Summer Sounds Live Music in the Street again this year! And, we couldn't be more thrilled that our restaurants and shops are bringing back Sounds in the Street shows and dinner music to the menu again, too! There's literally a live show each and every day or night Tuesday through Saturday in Downtown Saline starting in June and going right through August. 2021, it's going down yo!

Here's the skinny on everything going on in the heart of Saline this summer. So many family friendly things to do! Great music, incredible food, beautiful shopping, crazy craft beers and beverages. Foodies, lovers and shakers rejoice! And please do join us right here for the best in everything -- we can't wait to see you!