6-10-2021 12:30am
Christian Manohar, of Saline High School Jazz Band, Named Outstanding Individual Performer at State Jazz Festival
Saline High School student Christian Manohar was named an outstanding individual performer in the State Jazz Festival hosted by the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association.
Manohar plays tenor saxophone.
"Our own Christian Manohar is listed among this prestigious group of the best high school jazz musicians in the State of Michigan! Congratulations Christian," said Jazz Band Director Nate Lampman.
It was Saline's inaugural State Jazz Festival performance.