Erin O'Neill Named to Dean's List at Northeastern University

BOSTON, Mass. - Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. Saline, Mich. resident Erin O'Neill, a Northeastern University student majoring in health science, was recently named to the University's dean's list for the Spring semester, which ended in May 2021.

To achieve the dean's list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

About Northeastern

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-powered lifelong learning. Our world-renowned experiential approach empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.