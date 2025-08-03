8-03-2025 11:57pm
City Manager Swallow Expected to Start by Sept. 8
Saline City Council is expected to decide the contract for Dan Swallow, who was chosen as the next city manager, when council meets Monday.
The contract would pay Swallow $165,000 plus benefits in the first year. The contract would begin Sept. 8 and expire Aug. 30, 2027.
Swallow, a city resident, has been employed as Tecumseh's city manager.
Saline City Council meets at City Hall, 100 N. Harris St., starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
Here's what else is on the agenda.
- Council is expected to decide whether or not to place to charter issues on the November election ballot. Both issues are about modernizing charter language about referendums.
- Council consider a resolution to put a one-year renewal of the one-mill street millage from 2027-29.
- Council will consider a resolution to suspend the downtown social district during Summerfest, Aug. 8-9.
- Council will consider approving a change order to the Well #7 drinking water project by Midwest Power System. The cost is increasing by $135,000 due to state compliance issues that have emerged.
- Other issues to be discussed include the Bixby Marionettes and Leather Buckett Alley.
- Council is scheduled to go into closed session to discuss the purchase or lease of property.
More News from Saline
- Get Your Entries Ready For The Saline Community Fair Several deadlines are coming up for various classes and contests at the 2025 Saline Community Fair.
- Three Fairs in Three Weeks It's time to attend three fairs in Washtenaw County in three weeks.