City Manager Swallow Expected to Start by Sept. 8

Saline City Council is expected to decide the contract for Dan Swallow, who was chosen as the next city manager, when council meets Monday.

The contract would pay Swallow $165,000 plus benefits in the first year. The contract would begin Sept. 8 and expire Aug. 30, 2027.

Swallow, a city resident, has been employed as Tecumseh's city manager.

Saline City Council meets at City Hall, 100 N. Harris St., starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Here's what else is on the agenda.

Council is expected to decide whether or not to place to charter issues on the November election ballot. Both issues are about modernizing charter language about referendums.

Council consider a resolution to put a one-year renewal of the one-mill street millage from 2027-29.

Council will consider a resolution to suspend the downtown social district during Summerfest, Aug. 8-9.

Council will consider approving a change order to the Well #7 drinking water project by Midwest Power System. The cost is increasing by $135,000 due to state compliance issues that have emerged.

Other issues to be discussed include the Bixby Marionettes and Leather Buckett Alley.

Council is scheduled to go into closed session to discuss the purchase or lease of property.

