What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Aug 8 - Sunday, Aug 10

It's Summerfest weekend in Saline.

Let's have some fun!

14 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 8 - Sunday, Aug 10

FEATURED EVENTS

PrimeOne Launch Event - Fri Aug 8 5:00 pm

Saline

Join us for PrimeOne's Launch Party! See the attached flyer for more information. [more details]

Saline Summerfest - Fri Aug 8 5:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Here's the schedule at Saline Summerfest on Friday.5-11 p.m. - Beer tent and food vendors6 p.m. - Saline Twirtellets and Dance Step Studio6:30 p.m. - Family fun Movie in the Park at Henne Field7-8 p.m. - Earth Angels8-11 p.m. - 50 Amp Fuse [more details]

Miss Saline Pageant - Sat Aug 9 1:00 pm

West Henry Parking Lot

The annual Miss Saline Pageant happens 1-3 p.m., Saturday, at Saline Summerfest. [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Aug 8 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Aug 9 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

It's Saline Summerfest! To make space for some serious summer fun, the market moves over to the "East Henry Lot" (101 E Henry, Parking Lot #2)This week we will host the Saline District Library promoting their programming, as well as all the produce, cheese, meats, and favorites that we have every week!The treasure hunt animal will be the lobster!

Join us every Saturday, in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey,… [more details]

Saline Summerfest - Sat Aug 9 8:00 am

Downtown Saline

Saline Summerfest fills the schedule on Saturday:8:30 - Summerfest 5K (City Hall)8:30 - 3 on 3 soccer (Henne)9-2 - Electric Vehicle Show9-2 - Kids activities (Henne)9-3:30 - Car Show9-4 - Arts & Crafts (Hall Street)11:30-12:30 - School of Rock (music)12-11 - Beer tent and food vendors open1-3 - Miss Saline Pageant3:30-5 - Dave Edwards and the Look (music)4:30-5:30 - Tricycle Races (N. Ann Arbor St.)5-6 - Leave Those Kids Alone (music)6-7 - Dave Edwards and the Look (music)7-8 - Leave Those… [more details]

Summerfest 3 v 3 Soccer - Sat Aug 9 8:30 am

Henne Field

3 vs 3 youth soccer returns to Henne Field for Saturday's Summerfest.The event begins at 8:30 a.m. [more details]

Saline Summerfest 5K - Sat Aug 9 8:30 am

Saline City Hall

https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/SALINE/SalineSummerfest5k [more details]

Summerfest Car Show - Sat Aug 9 9:00 am

North Ann Arbor Street

The Saline Summerfest Car Show is back on North Ann Arbor Street, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. [more details]

Electric Vehicle Show - Sat Aug 9 9:00 am

Quantum Signal

The East Michigan Electric Vehicle Association and Summerfest present the Electric Vehicle Show on the south side of Quantum Signal in downtown Saline.Many vehicle owners will be there to share information about life with electric vehicles.The show runs until 3 p.m. [more details]

Summerfest Arts and Crafts Show - Sat Aug 9 9:00 am

Downtown Saline, Michigan

Join us on Saturday, August 9th for the annual Saline Summerfest Arts and Crafters Show & Sale! This year, all vendors will be located on Hall Street adjacent to First Presbyterian Church. The show will run from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Come out and show your support to our local art community! See you there! [more details]

The New Reality in Retirement - Sat Aug 9 11:00 am

Saline District Library

The number one concern of baby boomers in retirement is "we don't want to run out of money." This class covers potential threats to a successful retirement, now and in the future, and provides students with the knowledge they need to build a successful retirement in our new reality. Click here to register.

[more details]

Lego at the Library - Sat Aug 9 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Do you love building with Lego? Drop in for an hour of free building using the Library building bricks!

Ages 6 -11. No registration required.

[more details]

