Virtual Auction for The Saline Fiddlers is Now Live!

The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic, America's premier youth fiddle show band, has launched a virtual auction to raise funds as the group prepares to return to live performances, starting with the first-ever outdoor Hometown Concert on Saturday, June 26 at Hornet Stadium.

Click here to see the 60 items are up for bid through Sunday, June 25 at 11:55 p.m. EDT.

There’s something for everyone.

For Music Lovers: music-themed trips to Nashville and New Orleans (including hotel and airfare), vintage instruments, fiddle lessons from Erin Zindle of the Ragbirds and a limited-edition 45-rpm single autographed by Rosanne Cash

Car Buffs: Rare Lincoln and Packard memorabilia, including an original Ford Shelby GT500 press kit autographed by the late racing legend Carroll Shelby

Foodies: Scone Making Class & Basket of Goodies from Brewed Awakenings and an Emagine Theater & Biwako Sushi 4-Pack

Tipplers: Tastings and tours at Salt Springs Brewery and Two James Spirits

Sports Lovers: Rounds of golf at Washtenaw Golf Club and Pierce Lake Golf Course and signed memorabilia by Red Wings and Tigers stars

Other Saline and Ann Arbor-area businesses supporting the Fiddlers include Bill’s Barber Shop, Junga Ace Hardware, Carrigan Café, La Fontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Ann Arbor Saline Music Center, Zippy Auto Wash, Back to Nature Lawn Care, Mancino’s Pizza, Eleanor's Sweets & Soda’s, Nutrition Ave., Zingerman’s, Saline Music & Vinyl, Flamenco Ann Arbor and artist Rich Moizio.