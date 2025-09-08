Joann Riley, Adjunct Professor at EMU and U-M, Remembered as a Free Sprit Who Was Dedicated to Learning

The family of Joann Marie Riley (née Simon) honors her life and announces her peaceful passing on August 29, 2025, in Chandler, Arizona, surrounded by loved ones. Joann will be remembered as a free spirit who enjoyed life and lived carefree every day. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her five grandsons who are affectionately referred to as “Abby’s boys”. Her zest for life is evidenced by her countless trips across the US and exciting international trips with family and friends.

Joann was born on March 21, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, to Leo Elias Simon and Josephine Ammar, who preceded her in death. She spent most of her life in Michigan before later moving to Illinois, then to Arizona to remain close to her immediate family. She graduated from W.K. Kellogg High School in Hickory Corners, Michigan in 1964 and went on to earn both her undergraduate degree in English and master’s degree in Secondary Education from Eastern Michigan University, as well as her teaching certificate.

Joann dedicated her career to education, serving as an adjunct professor at Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan, where she was respected and cherished by colleagues and students alike.

She is survived by her daughters Karen (Billie) Spurlin and Laura (Joseph) Edell, and her five beloved grandchildren – Jordan Spurlin, Austin Spurlin, Joseph R. Edell, Matthew Edell, and Michael Edell, as well as her eight siblings – Kris (Frank) Jaskula, Linda (John) Tenza, Jim (Marlene) Simon, John Simon, Terry Simon, Peter (Elaine) Simon, Anne (Mark) Paluszny, Carol (Peter, preceded in death) Tarchinski. She also leaves behind many family members, including aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and her former husband and father of her two daughters, Chester John Riley.

Her legacy of kindness, joy, and dedication to learning will live on in the many lives she touched. She will be dearly missed and forever loved.

Family and friends are welcome to join a celebration of life to honor Joann’s legacy:

Celebration of Life and Prayer Service

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time: 2 p.m.

Details: Light meal served after prayer service

St. Clare’s of Assisi2309 Packard Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

In lieu of flowers and because Joann was an educator and avid reader throughout her life, donations may be given in memory of her at the Children’s Literacy Network. Children’s Literacy Network is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) grassroots organization founded in 1991 by a group of educators dedicated to promoting the benefits of literacy. The donation page is found here: www.childrensliteracynetwork.org/one-time-donation

