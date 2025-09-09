Saline Steps Back from Ebike Ordinance

The City of Saline is stepping back from the ebike ordinance that went through its first reading in August.

Ordinance 877 would have its second reading and possible passage at Monday's council meeting. The ordinance governs electric bikes and skateboards - and even bans riding bikes on sidewalks downtown

Councillor Nicole Rice brought the issue to the city after hearing concerns from South Ann Arbor Street business people.

Among other things, electric bikes would have not been permitted in the downtown area.

Before the discussion even began on Monday, Deputy City Manager Elle Cole took the ordinance a step or two back. She said she'd heard complaints from ebikers who were not happy about being forced on the road. She also heard from someone who didn't want to have to walk their bike up a hill on Henry Street.

Instead, she laid out a new plan - one that focuses on signage encouraging bikers to walk their ebikes downtown. Instead of a new ordinance, an existing ordinance would be modified.

"This approach would address the immediate safety and pedestrian flow, while giving us some time to gauge the effectiveness and community response," Cole said.

She suggested staff returning at the second meeting in October with a revised proposal reflecting the new direction.

Mayor Brian Marl said he was in support of a motion to postpone.

" I think you're approach or recommendation is measured and reasonable," Marl said.

He asked if that was enough time to act on the issue.

"We've already engaged with the stakeholders downtown. We've spoken with people we need to talk to, so really, this is just kind of a step back in our work," Cole answered.

Marl asked when residents might see signs.

"We'd like to come back with a plan on when we're going to place the signs, what they would look like, and what they'll say," Cole answered.

Rice said she'd be amenable to doing community outreach before completing the ordinance and said she'd be willing to take it back to the policy committee.

Councillor Jack Ceo suggested only extending the "downtown area" to midway through Henry and McKay streets to allow ebikes on the other side.

Councillor Janet Dillon said the idea received a lot of pushback. She also didn't think it was an ordinance the city would enforce.

"I cannot support something that we are not actually going to enforce," Dillon said.

More News from Saline