Vietnam Veteran Bill Speicher, Husband and Father of 3, Loved to Help Friends Tackle Projects

William “Bill” Speicher, age 77, of Saline, MI, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2025 with family at his side. Bill was born on March 21, 1948 to the late William Melroy Speicher and Beverly Marie Kinchsular. On August 1, 1969, he married Patricia Ann Douglass in Detroit, MI, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife Patricia and their three sons, Allan (Kenneth) Speicher of South Carolina, Dan (Melissa) Speicher of Saline, and Adam (Kristen) Speicher also of Saline. Other survivors include his 5 grandchildren, Hailey, Aubree, Lexi, Laci and William James Speicher. Bill was blessed with many nieces and nephews; Kelly, Karen, Derek, Kathleen, Eric, Alanna and Heather. He is also survived by his siblings Carol (late Paul) Malley and Judy (Art) Wargo. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Robert Speicher.

Bill volunteered for the draft and served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War 1968-1969. He then worked and retired from the State of Michigan in the prison system in Maintenance. He continued to work part-time at Tractor Supply for 15 years..a job he enjoyed. Bill loved hunting and fishing on his 12 acre cabin in the U.P. for 17 years. He also loved to help his neighbors and friends with any projects they were tackling. He was so loved by his family and his many friends, especially his Veteran friends and best friend and neighbor, Richard Sally.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, September 19th from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow the Mass and will be held in Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Military Honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. Following the graveside service, a luncheon will be held at the Saline American Legion Post #322 across the street from the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to the Saline American Legion Post #322. To leave a memory you have of Bill, to sign his guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

