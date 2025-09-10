Brodsky Match Medalist as Saline Splits SEC Meet

The Saline girls split their matches Tuesday against Huron and Bedford.

Huron shot 171 while Saline shot a season-low 181 and Bedford shot 210.

Kelly Brodsky shot a career low 41, which was good for a first-place finish against Bedford and a second-place finish against Huron. Charlotte Ledy and Lexi Speicher both shot 46 to finish tied for second against Bedford and tied for fifth against Huron. Grace Brown and Devin Mulligan shot 48 to finish tied for third against Bedford and eighth against Huron. Ruby Bogdasarian shot 51, which earned her a fourth place finish against Bedford and 11th against Huron.

"Hats off to Huron today, they played well. They are definitely one of the top teams in the Red Division but I know our girls will continue to improve and we will be right there as the season continues," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. "Kelly's score of 41 included some really good shots and a birdie on the fifth hole. She was two over through 6 holes and then hit a tough stretch finishing up, but it is all good as she continues to get more experience and improve."

The JV team returned to its winning ways after a slight hiccup yesterday. The team shot 212 to Bedford's 241 and Huron had to forfeit as they did not have enough players. Freshman Gianna Gale, fresh off her varsity experience yesterday, led the team with a score of 50, which is good for first place overall. Sam Langkos was right behind her with a score of 51 to finish second overall. Morgan Walker shot 55 to finish fourth and Kate Fuhs shot 56, which was good for 5th place. Rounding out the scoring for Saline were Maddie Foster (72) and Savanah Daley (76).

Gianna Gale- 1st place JV against Huron & Bedford

"We are very happy to be 5-1 in SEC play right now. Gianna and Sam played well today and it great to have that strong 1-2 punch between those two ladies. Just like the varsity, we are going to continue to improve and it will be fun to

watch," coach Scott Hummel said.

Sam Langkos- 2nd place JV against Huron & Bedford

