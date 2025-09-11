Highest-rated cheap eats in Ann Arbor by diners

Americans spend a lot of money on eating out—in 2024, that totaled $1.54 trillion, or nearly 59% of all food spending. So, it's only natural to want the best bang for your restaurant dollar.

Value has become a key component of what diners look for when they eat out, with more than 7 in 10 consumers eyeing menus for value meals. At the same time, many diners also look for something new and exciting, hoping to sample new flavors or food with ingredients that are too expensive to make at home.

Many ethnic cuisines also provide a lot of value because they aren't as expensive to produce. Many Mexican dishes fall into this category because tortillas are cheaper to produce than bread. Many Asian cuisines, including Chinese, Filipino, and Cambodian food, also rely on low-cost ingredients and simple food preparation techniques.

Food trucks and street food vendors also offer cheaper food, thanks to lower overhead costs. Their limited menus typically focus on one type of food, allowing them to simplify purchasing and pass the savings on in the form of lower prices.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants within 10 kilometers of the Ann Arbor area using data from Yelp. Data is as of Aug. 8, 2025. Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only businesses with at least 20 reviews were considered, and a cost of "$" (out of 4) were considered. Also, in an effort to highlight independent businesses and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included.

#30. Foods of India

- Rating: 4.2/5 (93 reviews)

- Address: 1143 Broadway St. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Indian

#29. Tmaz Taqueria

- Rating: 4.2/5 (474 reviews)

- Address: 3182 Packard St. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Mexican

#28. KOSMO'S Bop Shop

- Rating: 4.2/5 (86 reviews)

- Address: 308 South Ashley St. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Korean

#27. Once-Upon A Grill

- Rating: 4.2/5 (132 reviews)

- Address: 3148 Packard Road Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Indian, Mediterranean, Halal

#26. Grand Traverse Pie Company

- Rating: 4.2/5 (127 reviews)

- Address: 291 North Zeeb Road Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Sandwiches, Salad, Soup

#25. Brewed Awakenings Cafe

- Rating: 4.2/5 (73 reviews)

- Address: 7025 East Michigan Ave. Ste M Saline, Michigan

- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Sandwiches, Breakfast & Brunch

#24. Chela's

- Rating: 4.2/5 (476 reviews)

- Address: 693 South Maple Road Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Mexican, Gluten-Free

#23. Impasto - Italian Inspired Wraps

- Rating: 4.3/5 (39 reviews)

- Address: Detroit, Michigan

- Categories: Food Trucks, Italian, Wraps

#22. Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.3/5 (216 reviews)

- Address: 1107 South University Ave. Ste B Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Pizza, fast food, Italian

#21. Quickly - Ann Arbor

- Rating: 4.3/5 (59 reviews)

- Address: 1220 South University Ave. Ste 100 Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Bubble Tea, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Cafes

#20. Speedys Big Burgers

- Rating: 4.3/5 (30 reviews)

- Address: 10 North Adams St. Ypsilanti, Michigan

- Categories: Burgers, Diners

#19. Le Dog

- Rating: 4.3/5 (90 reviews)

- Address: 306 South Main St. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Hot Dogs, Food Stands, Soup

#18. Izzy's Hoagie Shop

- Rating: 4.3/5 (103 reviews)

- Address: 1924 West Stadium Blvd. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Sandwiches, Cheesesteaks, Salad

#17. Broadway Cafe & Hoagie

- Rating: 4.3/5 (147 reviews)

- Address: 1139 Broadway St. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Korean, Sandwiches, Cheesesteaks

#16. Mo P's

- Rating: 4.4/5 (40 reviews)

- Address: 2071 Golfside Road Ypsilanti, Michigan

- Categories: Soul Food, Chicken Wings, Southern

#15. Dimo's Deli and Donuts

- Rating: 4.4/5 (267 reviews)

- Address: 2030 West Stadium Blvd. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Delis, Donuts

#14. Tasty Bakery

- Rating: 4.4/5 (36 reviews)

- Address: 416 West Huron St. Ste 24 Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Bakeries, Gluten-Free, Vegan

#13. Star's Cafe

- Rating: 4.4/5 (195 reviews)

- Address: 2575 Jackson Ave. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Middle Eastern, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

#12. The Jefferson Market

- Rating: 4.5/5 (152 reviews)

- Address: 609 West Jefferson St. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Salad, Sandwiches

#11. Cinnaholic

- Rating: 4.5/5 (83 reviews)

- Address: 121 East Liberty St. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Bakeries, Desserts, Vegan

#10. What's In Your Cup Cafe

- Rating: 4.5/5 (95 reviews)

- Address: 1816 Whittaker Road Ypsilanti, Michigan

- Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Cafes

#9. The Lunch Room - Bakery & Cafe

- Rating: 4.5/5 (68 reviews)

- Address: 2200 Fuller Court Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Bakeries, Cafes, Beverage Store

#8. RoosRoast Liberty

- Rating: 4.5/5 (159 reviews)

- Address: 117 East Liberty St. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Cafes, Coffee Roasteries, Sandwiches

#7. Pilar's Tamales

- Rating: 4.5/5 (194 reviews)

- Address: 2261 West Liberty St. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Latin American

#6. La Torre Taqueria

- Rating: 4.6/5 (204 reviews)

- Address: 1525 Washtenaw Ave. Ypsilanti, Michigan

- Categories: Mexican

#5. Miny's Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.6/5 (171 reviews)

- Address: 2866 Washtenaw Road Ypsilanti, Michigan

- Categories: Tacos

#4. Aladdin's Market

- Rating: 4.6/5 (24 reviews)

- Address: 3188 Packard St. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Imported Food, Halal, Butcher

#3. Antonio's Coney Island

- Rating: 4.6/5 (153 reviews)

- Address: 2896 Washtenaw Road Ypsilanti, Michigan

- Categories: American, Diners, Honduran

#2. Pita King

- Rating: 4.6/5 (83 reviews)

- Address: 2412 East Stadium Blvd. Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Categories: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

#1. Encuentro Latino

- Rating: 4.7/5 (137 reviews)

- Address: 228 West Michigan Ave. Ypsilanti, Michigan

- Categories: Latin American, Breakfast & Brunch

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Jill Jaracz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 388 metros.

Originally published at Stacker: Highest-rated Cheap Eats in Ann Arbor by Diners | Stacker



