FOOTBALL: Saline Dominates at Pioneer, 51-0

James Rush and Carson Cherry each scored two touchdowns as Saline pounded Pioneer, 51-0, to improve to 3-0 and 2-0 in the SEC Red. Saline hosts Dexter (3-0, 2-0 SEC).

It was a dominant performance for the Hornets, who've outscored their two SEC Red opponents 101-0 over the last two weeks.

Saline stopped Pioneer on its first possession. Then the Hornets took the early lead on Carson Cherry's 31-yard touchdown run. Cherry ran in for the two-point conversion.

Saline stopped Pioneer again on the next possession. Saline gave the ball back with a fourth-down, midfield interception. But Saline's defense got another 4-and-out.

The Hornets led 8-0 after the first quarter.

Tommy Carr led the Hornets up the field to start the second quarter with passes to Lucas Fidh, Nick Grunas and Cruz Hanson. The Hornets switched to Bryce Barbarino at QB and he took the snap and went 24 yards on the ground before he was knocked out of bounds.

Barbarino took the snap again, ran up the middle, squeezed between two defenders and then dove over the line. Rush scored two-pointer on the ground. Saline led 16-0.

Pioneer threatened on their next possession. A screen pass went all the way down to the seven-yard line before Patrick Williams caught him from behind and dragged him down. A penalty on Saline cut the distance to the goal line in half. The Saline defense came up big. Barbarino made the stop on first down. On second down, a penalty moved the Pioneers back. The Pioneer QB ran around the end to the three. A third down pass fell in complete. On fourth, Allen Saidov and the Hornets made the stop

.Saline's drive started at the five and Carr engineered a long, efficient drive.

This drive ended with Rush sweeping around the end for an 18-yard touchdown. Carr ran in for the two-point conversion. Saline led 24-0.

Saline stopped the Pioneers again. The Pioneers fumbled a snap and Saidov tackled the quarterback at the goal line. The ball rolled out through the end zone before Saidov could pick it up. Saline got the safety to make it 26-0.

Pioneer had to kick off from the 20. Braylon Thomas returned the ball 45 yards to the five, but it was called back due to a penalty. Saline took over at the Pioneer 39.

A couple of plays later, Carr threw a short pass to Cherry, who ran the rest of the way in for a 19-yard touchdown. Cherry ran in for the two-point play. Saline led 34-0.

Saline started the second half with a near touchdown by Thomas on the kickoff return. Officials ruled he stepped out of bounds at the five.

Carr rolled out to his right and passed to Fidh for the touchdown. Saline led 41-0 after the kick by Huber.

The Hornets weren't done yet. Saline added another touchdown. On his first rushing TD, Rush showed his ability to score with speed. It was pure power on this one.

The Hornets started at the five. Rush took the hand off in the backfield. He ran straight into a Pioneer at three, and right threw him. Saline led 48-0.

Huber made a 34-yard field goal to ice it for the Hornets.

