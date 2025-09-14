Army Veteran and Elevator Repairman Edward Savitski was Read his Last Rites 4 Times in his Long Life

Edward John Savitski passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 in Saline, Michigan at the age of 96.

Ed was born on March 21, 1929 in Wakefield, Michigan, and was the sixth child and only son of John and Louise (Torzewski) Savitski.

He was born prematurely and his survival was in doubt to the point where he was given last rites---the first of four times he’d receive that sacrament over the course of his stubbornly long life.

He was nursed to health thanks in part to the attention of his older sisters, Johanna (Skwor), Theresa (Corona), Lucille (Kuziola), and Dorothy (Erickson), who spoke of carrying their fragile new infant brother around on a small pillow.

Bucking the odds, he grew up healthy in the town of Bessemer. Like most boys in the U.P., Ed enjoyed hunting deer and partridge in the surrounding forests. He later used that skill to become First Lieutenant of Bessemer High School’s ROTC rifle team.

In 1948 he was drafted into the Army. He frequently said while he went to “school” in Bessemer, he got his “education” in the Army. He was sent to radio and electronics school at Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey, and was assigned to the 17th Signal Battalion where he served in a mobile communications unit, moving radio equipment around southern Germany and France. He was promoted to staff sergeant before being discharged in 1952. He was as surprised as anyone to receive the Good Conduct Medal.

He settled in Ann Arbor as a Dictaphone repairman where he caught the eye of Wilma Cook, whose Dictaphone mysteriously kept requiring service. The two were married in Ann Arbor in February of 1958 and settled on the city’s southeast side where 4 children followed over the next 9 years.

His work career transitioned into elevator maintenance, mainly for Westinghouse, which allowed him to help put his kids---four first-generation college students---through the University of Michigan.

Ed enjoyed an eclectic mix of interests: hunting, fishing, travel, desserts of any kind, and music from Lawrence Welk polkas to Wagnerian opera. He and Wilma shared a love of gambling, whether a friendly game of poker with relatives around the card table at Lake Gogebic, or a slot machine at Circus-Circus during one of many trips to Las Vegas.

His quest to hit it big was likely driven by being a child of the Depression. He had a keen sense of thrift and didn’t waste anything. His creative use of duct tape, tarps, bits of wire, paper scraps, bricks and bungee cords is legendary.

Living 96 years didn’t come without a fight. He beat cancer in his 60s and a heart attack in his 50s, the latter of which garnered him his second visit by a priest to administer last rites.

In March of this year after a short illness in the hospital, his heart stopped and he was declared deceased (last rites #3). After 10 minutes he found death not to his liking and revived himself to the disbelief of medical science. Back home a few days later he was relaying stories of eating pig knuckles during the Depression as he marked his 96th birthday surrounded by well-wishers.

As always he stubbornly kept beating the odds. Though never winning a million dollars at the Lotto, he gained a very rich life, taking quiet pride in the accomplishments of his kids, his granddaughters, and meeting his great grandson. We’ll all miss him but will take comfort in a very long life very well lived.

Ed is preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Wilma (Cook), and is survived by his daughter Anne (Roger) Reinhold, and sons John Savitski, Michael (Annmarie) Savitski, and Richard (Lynda) Savitski, as well as his cherished granddaughters, Sarah (Joey) Kalich and Amanda (Brian) Ritzer, and great grandson, Oliver.

The family would like to especially thank the staff at StoryPoint; the caregivers from Gentiva Hospice; his personal trainer, Frances; and the members of American Legion Post 46 for all they did for Ed during his years living in Saline.

A celebration of Ed’s life will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm (remarks at 1:30 pm) at StoryPoint of Saline (6230 South State Road, Saline, Michigan). In memory of Ed, take a walk in the woods, enjoy a big slice of cake, or take the time to listen to the stories of a Veteran. To sign Ed’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline