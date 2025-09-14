GOLF: Saline Girls Win the Clinton Invite

Saline shot 414 to win the Clinton Invite Friday at Rustic Glen. It was Saline's second invitational victory this season.

The Hornets and Gibraltar Carlson were tied after 18 holes. The tie breaker was the fifth score - giving Saline the win.

Sophomore Sam Langkos, in her first varsity event of the season, led the Hornets with a score of 98, finishing fourth overall and earning her place on the All Tournament Team.

She was joined on the all tournament team by Lexi Speicher, who shot 103. Freshman Gianna Gale shot 103, too, but lost her place on the team in a scorecard tiebreaker. She took 11th. Ava Spittler shot 110 to take 20th and Kam Mahler shot 114 to take 24th.

Coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said the Hornets accomplished many great things on a wonderful day of golf.

"Anytime you get a win in a tournament, it is special and feels great," Williams-Hoak said.

She praised the work of Langkos.

"Sam Langkos did awesome for us today as she came through and led the varsity girls. So happy for her to have success as she works so hard and has been doing really well on the JV level. Now has jumped to having that success on the varsity level," Williams-Hoak said. "She has been riding the rollercoaster of golf in the last week as she struggled on Monday but bounced back on Tuesday, did well on Thursday and then did great today. It is very challenging to go through the mental challenges of competitive golf and Sam got some real good experience with that this week but she persevered and had such success today."

Speicher had another strong outing and she was challenged by the freshman Gale.

"Happy for Lexi as well to make the All-Tournament Team. There was some last-minute excitement with Gianna on the last hole. We were down by a stroke and all the girls were done but Gianna and she had one of her best holes of the day to get us tied and then eventually win," Williams-Hoak said. "Gianna is just a freshman and has some great opportunities ahead of her as a Saline golfer."

Top picture: Winning team coach Debbie Williams-Hoak, Gianna Gale, Ava Spitler, Sam Langkos, Lexi Speicher and Kam Mahler.

More News from Saline