Jill Durnen named as Festmeisterin for 20th Annual Oktoberfest

Saline, MI – September 2025 – Saline Main Street is proud to announce that Jill Durnen, Board President of Saline Main Street and co-owner of Hartman Insurance, has been named Festmeisterin of the 20th Annual Saline Oktoberfest by the Lindenberg-Saline Friendship Society. Durnen will preside over the opening ceremony of this milestone celebration, welcoming the community with warmth, tradition, and a full stein.

“Being named Festmeisterin is such an honor—especially for a celebration as lively and beloved as Saline Oktoberfest,” said Durnen. “I can’t wait to welcome everyone with open arms and full steins! I want every visitor—whether it’s their first Oktoberfest or their twentieth—to feel like they’re part of the family.”

A Deeply Rooted Saline Legacy

A lifelong resident, Durnen grew up surrounded by the community she now serves and never felt the pull to leave. “My roots run deep here. Saline is a part of me as much as I am a part of it. It’s just where I want to live—there’s no question about it,” she shared.

Her family business, Hartman Insurance, has been a pillar of the community since 1946, when it was founded by her grandfather. Today, Jill proudly carries forward the legacy as the third generation to lead the agency. “I always told my grandfather and dad that I wanted to work with them,” Durnen recalls. “It was a family thing to do, and I’m really happy that I did it. I like customer service and solving problems for people—it’s in my blood.”

Leading Through Service

Beyond business, Jill has dedicated decades to community service. From the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce to her pivotal role as Board President for Saline Main Street, she has helped shape the programs that keep downtown vibrant. She was instrumental when Saline joined the Michigan Main Street program in 2012 and has been a driving force ever since.

“Events like Oktoberfest give us time to have fun together, honor the heritage of our community, and celebrate our sister city relationship with Lindenberg, Germany,” Durnen explained. “They bring visitors to Saline to experience our town and support our businesses, while creating a sense of belonging for both new and long-time residents.”

A Passion for Oktoberfest

Since 2012, Durnen has worked behind the scenes to make Oktoberfest a success, from running Kinderplatz and helping launch the Wiener Dog Races in 2018 to managing the Beer Tent volunteers alongside longtime friends and fellow volunteers, Wally MacNeil and Jeff Spence.

“I really love the whole weekend,” said Durnen. “The planning committee is some of my favorite people, and we always rally together to make the event the best it can be—whether it’s fixing a tripped breaker or making sure volunteers have what they need. Every year we find new ways to improve. Plus, I really love serving beer—it’s such a fun environment, seeing old friends and working with diehard volunteers that come back year after year.”

Celebrating 20 Years of Tradition

Saline Oktoberfest began as part of the Harvest of the Arts event organized by the Saline Downtown Merchants Association. When Saline Main Street was founded in 2012, the organization took the festival to new heights. Today, Oktoberfest is the largest annual fundraiser for Saline Main Street, helping fund the nonprofit’s mission to make downtown Saline a vibrant, thriving place for residents and visitors alike.

The 20th Annual Saline Oktoberfest will take place Friday, September 19 and Saturday, September 20, 2025, featuring live music, Kinderplatz activities, food trucks, contests like the Wiener Dog Races and Bavarian Arm Burner stein-holding competition – new in 2025, and of course, the beloved Biergarten.

About Saline Main Street

Saline Main Street is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening downtown Saline through economic vitality, design and beautification, community engagement, and vibrant events. By working hand-in-hand with residents, business owners, and volunteers, Saline Main Street helps create a lively, welcoming community where businesses thrive and people come together.

