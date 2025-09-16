FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Defeats Skyline, 3-1. Sets Up Huge Match Against Pioneer

Claie Arvai, Jacy Walker and Alivia Pufpaf scored as Saline defeated Skyline in varsity field hockey Monday.

Saline improved to 9-0-1. The Hornets have a rematch of last year's state championship game against Pioneer Wednesday at Hornet Stadium. The game begins at 7 p.m. Saline won 1-0 when the teams faced off earlier this year, but that game doesn't count in the standings. Pioneer is 4-4-1, with three of those losses coming in a tournament in Chicago.

To say Saline dominated Monday's game would be a stretch, but they were the better team without a doubt.

After Clare Arvai's full-speed breakaway shot flew just over the net in the game's opening minute, Saline was quiet for half the quarter. Then the Hornets found their groove. Alivia Arvai's shot found the back of the net with a crack - but the goal was disallowed.

A short time later, the Hornets were awarded another penalty corner. Arvai's shot bounced out to Jacy Walker. She slammed it into the net for a 1-0 lead.

Saline took advantage of another penalty corner. Arvai's shot caused some chaos. The ball bounced to Alivia Pufpaff. Without handling it, she cracked another ball into the goal. Saline led 2-0.

Later in the first, off another penalty corner, Skyline scored to cut the lead by one.

Clare Arvai got the insurance goal in the second quarter. She took a great lead pass, and then fired a great shot on the run to beat the Skyline goalie.

Saline was dominant at times in the third quarter but couldn't score. Skyline generated several good looks in the fourth quarter but Kaylee Mitzel and the defense held the Eagles off the board.

