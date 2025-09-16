Saline MI
9-16-2025 10:33am

Sweetest Day Sweetheart Dance

Registration Link 

Whether you're busting out your best moves or just soaking up the good vibes, this is the perfect way to spend Sweetest Day with your favorite people. Don't miss out — it’s going to be a sweet time!

Liberty School Cafeteria

Thursday, October 16th, 6-7:30 PM

DJ and dancing, photo booth, refreshments, and goodie bags!

