Tru Fru Announces Recakk of Freeze Dried Products Due to Potential Presence of Metal

Today, Tru Fru, LLC announced that its third-party manufacturer, Georgia Nut Company (GNC) issued a voluntary recall of specific varieties of Tru Fru Freeze Dried products due to the potential presence of metal in the product. Hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause traumatic injury including laceration and perforation of tissues of the mouth, tongue, throat, stomach and intestine as well as damage to the teeth and gums.

These products were distributed in the United States. Consumers may have purchased impacted product via retail stores and online retail, including but not limited to: Albertson’s, CVS, Food Lion, H-E-B, Hungryroot, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Stew Leonard’s, and Target.

The products subject to this U.S. recall include Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries in Dark & White Chocolate and Tru Fru Freeze Dried Strawberries & Crème listed in the shown tables.

There have been no reported cases of injury or illness to date.

The recall was initiated upon receiving a report from a consumer alerting the company to this matter.

Tru Fru, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions or seeking support can call (888) 293-7748 or contact trufru@rqa-inc.com. Consumers that have purchased impacted product and are seeking reimbursement can visit https://www.rqahttps://rqa-inc.com/client/trufru/External Link Disclaimer.

