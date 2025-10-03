Health Wise: Mood Changes with Changing Seasons

As the seasons shift, many people notice their mood shifting as well. Shorter days, colder weather, or even the stress of upcoming holidays can leave us feeling low in energy, less motivated, or unusually irritable. Less sunshine means less vitamin D, which can cause problems. For some folks, these changes are mild and temporary. For others, these may become more persistent and contribute to ongoing struggles with depression or anxiety, or develop into a condition known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Left unaddressed, seasonal symptoms can lead to disrupted sleep, withdrawal from social activities, difficulty concentrating at work or school, and an overall lower overall quality of life. Unresolved seasonal mood shifts can also contribute to worsening mental health conditions, making recovery more challenging. Simply put - our mental health does not pause just because the seasons change, and neither should our care for it.

So, what can we do about it? There are practical strategies people can try at home to manage seasonal mood shifts:

Light exposure : Spending more time outdoors or using a light therapy lamp can help regulate your body’s natural rhythms.

: Spending more time outdoors or using a light therapy lamp can help regulate your body’s natural rhythms. Movement : Regular physical activity—especially outdoors—can boost energy and mood.

: Regular physical activity—especially outdoors—can boost energy and mood. Routine : Maintaining consistent sleep, meal, and activity schedules supports emotional stability.

: Maintaining consistent sleep, meal, and activity schedules supports emotional stability. Connection : Adding social points of connection into a weekly or monthly routine can ensure staying engaged with friends, family, or community activities.

: Adding social points of connection into a weekly or monthly routine can ensure staying engaged with friends, family, or community activities. Mindfulness practices: Techniques such as meditation, journaling, or breathing exercises can ease stress and improve mood awareness.

When does seeking professional help become important? While occasional dips in energy are common as the seasons change, professional support becomes important if low mood lingers for more than two weeks, begins interfering with sleep, work, relationships, or daily responsibilities. This is particularly important if feelings of hopelessness arise. These are signs that seasonal mood changes may be more than just a temporary slump.

Mental health professionals can provide several layers of support:

Therapy : Counseling offers a safe space to explore thoughts & feelings, identify patterns, and build coping strategies.

: Counseling offers a safe space to explore thoughts & feelings, identify patterns, and build coping strategies. Medication : For some, antidepressants or other medications may help balance out brain changes and reduce symptoms. Holistic practitioners, such as psychiatric nurse practitioners, may be able to advise on nutrition and supplements as well.

: For some, antidepressants or other medications may help balance out brain changes and reduce symptoms. Holistic practitioners, such as psychiatric nurse practitioners, may be able to advise on nutrition and supplements as well. Testing and assessment: Formal evaluation can help determine whether someone is experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder, depression, anxiety, or another condition—ensuring treatment is tailored to the individual’s needs.

Seeking help does not mean something is “wrong” with you—it simply means you’re taking steps to care for your well-being. By paying attention to mood or behavior changes with the seasons and reaching out for support when needed, you’re investing in your health, resilience, and quality of life.

