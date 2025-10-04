FOOTBALL: Saline Wins Another SEC Red Blowout

ANN ARBOR - Saline romped over Ann Arbor Huron, 42-14, to sweep their Ann Arbor Rivals and improve to 5-0 in the SEC Red and 6-0 overall.

Tommy Carr threw two touchdown passes to Lincoln Keyes and ran for two touchdowns. Carson Cherry ran for two touchdowns. Saline led 35-0 at halftime.

Saline will take a week off its SEC Red schedule next week to host Harper Wood, 6-0, and 4-0 in the Oakland Activities Association White.

At Huron, it took the Hornets a few sequences to find their rhythm, but did they ever.

The Hornets started their first possession at their five. Cherry ran the Hornets out to the 20. Carr passed to Cruz Hanson for another first. It looked like their drive might flounder with a sack and a fourth-down incomplete pass, but a penalty kept the drive alive. On first and 10 from the 50, Carr passed over the middle to Lincoln Keyes, who made a leaping grab, kept his balance and ran the rest of the way for the touchdown.

Huron's first possession moved the ball out to close to midfield, but a snap went over the quarterback's head. Allen Saidov chased down the QB and dropped him for a 17-yard loss.

A few plays later, Huron punted. Austin Abbate caught the punt at the Saline 48 and returned it 24 yards to the 28. Carr passed to Keyes to get inside the 10. On 4th-and-goal from the one, Carr ran it in untouched.

Huron's next drive started at the 50. On first down, Jack Bersuder dropped the runner for a five-yard loss. The River Rats recovered with a big gain up the middle. The River Rats, facing 4th-and-1 from the 17, attempted a field goal that missed the mark. But a Saline penalty kept the possession going. On first down, Isaiah Harris dropped the QB for a 12-yard loss.

The River Rat drive never did recover, and Huron turned over the ball on downs.

Saline's drive started with a 16-yard run by Cherry. A pass to Keyes, a run by Cherry and a Carr pass to Hansen moved the ball down to the 42. An offside penalty slowed the Hornets momentarily, but Carr passed to Keyes for a first down at 31. It looked like Carr had found Austin Abbate in the corner of the end zone, but there was a penalty. On the next drive, Carr found Keyes over the middle again for a touchdown.

Saline led 21-0 after Kevin Huber's kick. (6-for-6 on kicks).

Saline kicked off, and the Hornets forced a fumble that was recovered by Patrick Williams.

On first down, Cherry ran for a 34-yard gain but was pushed out of bounds at the one.

On the next play, he found his way in. Saline led 28-0.

The momentum was too much for the River Rats. The Hornets kicked off. The River Rats lasted four downs before an intended pass was picked off by Colton Tousa, who jumped in front of his receiver and made the leaping catch. Saline took over at the Huron 26. Carr took off for a 26-yard touchdown run up the middle. Saline led 35-0 with 2:08 remaining in the half.

In the second half, coach Kyle Short kept the first stringers out for one more possession. For most of the drive, Carr passed off to Cherry for running plays. Once they crossed midfield, Carr switched things up with a pass along the Saline sideline to Keyes. A couple plays later, Cherry, with a big push from Louis Esposito, forced his way over the goal line. Saline led 42-0.

Huron scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

STANDINGS

Team Overall SEC Red Saline 6-0 5-0 Dexter 5-1 3-1 Bedford 3-3 3-1 Huron 3-3 2-2 Pioneer 2-4 1-3 Monroe 1-5 1-3 Skyline 1-5 0-5

This week's games

Saline 42, Huron 14

Dexter 38, Bedford 13

Pioneer 24, Skyline 13

Jackson 26, Monroe 20

Next week's games

Harper Woods @ Saline

Monroe @ Pioneer

Huron @ Bedford

Skyline @ Bedford

