Sylvia Maynard, Mother of 7, Worked Hard for Many Years as a Cosmetologist

Sylvia Jean Mason was born October 14th, 1938, in Ypsilanti, Michigan at Beyer Hospital to Harold and Imogene (Jean) Mason and passed away on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in Saline Michigan. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Ypsilanti then went on to become a Cosmetologist.

Sylvia married Thomas Maynard from Willow Run High School and had 7 children. Sylvia is survived by her 7 children; Wendy Hairston of Terrell, TX, Kristy Robison of Saline, MI, Andrew (Roxa) Maynard of Lewisville, TX, Juley (Melvin) Straub of Maybee, MI, Holly Dillenback of Ypsilanti, MI, Marcus (Michelle) Maynard of Fenton, MI, and Tedy Jo (Kyle) McPhee of Dimondale, MI. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She also has many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins of which she loved very much!

She worked very hard for many years as a cosmetologist. She raised her children primary in Milan, MI, and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She later moved to Saline where she became a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.

In her younger days she played fast-pitch softball as a pitcher. Rumor had it she had quite the slingshot pitch! She also loved bowling where she started back at High School on the old Thunderbird Lanes in Ypsilanti. She also bowled at Cloverleaf lanes in Milan then went onto a league Maplewood Lanes (Station 300) in Saline. The highlight of her bowling career was an impressive 246!

Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Jean Mason, in-laws Leonard and Mildred Maynard, sister Evelyn (Uzzie) Olsen, nephew Mark Whittaker, niece Amanda (Manda Poo) Hartley, brothers-in-law Frederick (Fred) Olsen, Marvin (Tim) Shickles, Daniel and Theodore (Ted) Maynard.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Monday, October 6th from 3:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, October 7th from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 A.M. with Fr. Josh Luttig as Celebrant. Following the Mass, burial will take place in St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Ypsilanti, MI. Following the burial a luncheon will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sylvia’s name may be made to the family, care of Marc Maynard, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and Church. To leave a memory you have of Sylvia, to sign her online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

