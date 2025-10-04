Army Veteran Earl Guenther, Father and Husband, Was Dedicated to Family, Community and Service

Earl Ruben Guenther, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 29, 2025. Born on October 15, 1933, in Chelsea, Michigan, to the late Ernest Guenther and Otilla Wilhelmine (Fritz) Guenther, Earl lived a full and active life dedicated to family, community, and service.

Earl graduated from Chelsea High School in 1952, where he served as president of the Hi-Y Club and Chorus during his senior year and participated in the FFA Basketball League. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 with the 2nd Platoon, 32nd Tank Battalion, Combat Command B, Company A, 3rd Armored Division, stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Following his military service, Earl worked at the Chrysler Proving Grounds from 1956 until his retirement in 1989.

An active member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Chelsea, Earl sang in the church choir for many years. His hobbies included fishing and archery, and he was involved in a bowling league, the American Legion, and as an auxiliary sheriff.

In 1958, Earl married Patricia (Pat) Miller, and together they raised their family in Chelsea before moving to Harrison, Michigan, a few years after his retirement. They later resided in Jackson for about 25 years and moved to Saline, Michigan, in 2019. During retirement, Earl and Pat enjoyed traveling, including trips to Europe—visiting England, Scotland, and Wales—and across the United States, from New York State to Yellowstone, Mount Rushmore, the Grand Canyon, Washington State, Yosemite, and Sequoia National Park.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Paul (Anna) Guenther, Alton (Ruth) Guenther, Roy (Gwenith) Guenther, Ralph Guenther, and Ruth (Richard Shantz) Guenther. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pat; his children, Keith (Jackie) Guenther, Judy Guenther (Sauvageau), and Joy (Mike Luckhardt); his grandchildren, Jordan Guenther, Grant Guenther, Joshua Sauvageau, Samuel (Melisa) Sauvageau, and Esther (Garret Johnson) Sauvageau; his brother, Dean (Sheri) Guenther; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 122 W. Michigan Ave., Saline, MI 48176.

